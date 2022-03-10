Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2.
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m.
The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Larry Carpenter of Rogers.
According to the report, all three vehicles were traveling northbound on I-49.
The Chevy Malibu rear-ended the motorcycle causing both vehicles to spin out of control into a cable barrier. Carpenter was thrown off his bike and then hit by the Mercedes.
Carpenter died as a result of the crash and the occupants of the other vehicles were reported uninjured.
