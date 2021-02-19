Multiple Arkansas cities are asking customers to conserve water

Companies are asking customers to conserve water as a measure to protect the system as the ground begins to warm and pipes begin to thaw.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week’s winter weather event has caused an unusual strain on the energy, gas and water utilities of many Arkansans.

Companies are asking customers to conserve water as a measure to protect the system as the ground begins to warm and pipes begin to thaw. The ability to treat the water to keep up with demand will place a heavy burden on the system as those frozen pipes thaw.

Central Arkansas Water (CAW) has reported several breaks of varying size that were discovered overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Many of these breaks were in commercial buildings that have been unoccupied during this weather event.

CAW expects to see numerous breaks as the temperature changes over the coming days, exposing leaks or creating new leaks.

As more leaks appear, it can result in substantial water losses throughout the system. Those losses make it difficult to fill the system fast enough to keep up with customer demand as well as the lost water.

This request to conserve water is in line with other utilities across Arkansas and several other states that have seen breaks in their systems during the unprecedented weather event.

The request for customers to conserve is to try to eliminate the need for future boil water notices. Some cities have already placed a boil order advisory as conditions may have made water that comes from the tap contaminated, which could make you, your family and your pets sick.

Current boil order advisories:

Mayflower

Benton

Sparkman

Pangburn