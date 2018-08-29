SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) – Multiple car break-ins in Sherwood over the weekend is leading residents to question what you can and cannot do when someone targets you or someone you know.

At least seven cars were broken into Sunday, Aug. 26, and almost all of them were caught on surveillance video and put on Facebook. Comments on those posts show people asking if you can shoot at the thieves -- or even set a booty trap.

"I don't think people understand just how detrimental it is to get on social media like that and say hey if something happens like that I'm going to shoot them,” Sgt. Keith Wilson said.

Yes, having your car broken into is frustrating. But Wilson said that's never a reason to use deadly force on thieves.

"It will get you into more trouble. It will also get you into civil trouble,” Sgt. Wilson said.

Sgt. Wilson put out a warning Monday after people were commenting on surveillance video of cars being broken into.

One person asked if it was okay to hold a suspect at gunpoint.

"You cannot use deadly force on somebody breaking into your car,” he said. “There was a case here several years ago and the man did shoot. He shot at them and it did hit and kill them. He did go to trial for that. He was found not guilty but he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms."

Another person commented asking if it is okay to set a trap.

"Booby traps are illegal. Don't do them and, again, that can be a criminal and a civil issue,” Sgt. Wilson said.

So, if you do see somebody breaking into your car, what actions can you take?

"Instead of running them off, chasing them off and calling us the next morning, call us when its happening. We will have patrol there and can be there within 60 seconds,” Sgt. Wilson said.

Sgt. Wilson also warns against even posting comments about using deadly force.

"Then you're going to open up a whole can of worms. May you shoot and miss and hit your neighbors kid….it's just not worth it,” he said.

