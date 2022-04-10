North Little Rock apartment fire leaves multiple dead, authorities say

North Little Rock police and fire officials have confirmed that multiple people are dead following an overnight fire at Shorter Garden Apartments.

According to reports, the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, with authorities responding to a call of a structure fire.

Fire officials have said that at least 3 people are dead as a result of the incident.

The fire is said to have happened in building 8 of the apartment, with fire officials informing police of "several fatalities" following their assessment of the scene.

Just spoke with the NLRFD captain & he says it appears the fire started on the first floor of the charred portion of the building. The cause is unknown at this time. https://t.co/9h2UM8Be4s — Frederick Price (@_fredericktv) October 4, 2022

There is currently no information on what caused the fire but authorities are leading an active investigation into the incident.

The victims are not being identified until next of kin is notified.