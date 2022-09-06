WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say three people are dead and three people are injured, including the suspect, following a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Washington County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Three people were killed in the shooting and a fourth person was critically injured, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the area but was quickly found by Maryland State Police near Maplesville Road and Mount Aetna Road. A state trooper and the suspect shot at each other, both were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public at this time.
The FBI and ATF are on scene investigating.
Congressman David Trone tweeted following the shooting asking people in the area to stay away while officials investigate.
Smithsburg is a community of nearly 3,000 people, located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore not far from the state line with Pennsylvania.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
