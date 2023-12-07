'It's all coming together': Multiple projects underway in Pine Bluff

A go-kart track and a district filled with restaurants and shops are just a few things Pine Bluff residents have to look forward to in the coming years.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There are plenty of new projects to be excited about in Pine Bluff.

"I'm just ready for the track to get in. It will be pretty impressive," Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said. "[It's a] direct response to people saying we want more for family fun activities for our kids."

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) is involved in several projects around the city, including a go-kart track.

"It's all coming together and materializing," Watley said. "We're really excited about it."

Watley and GFPB are also involved in the Sixth Avenue District, which will house restaurants, shops, a stage and a park.

"Over $30 million has been invested in that block by various entities," Watley said.

Although the area is still under construction, Watley said they have an opening date in mind.

"Around May, the first quarter of next year," Watley said. "The vendors are being interviewed in the next two or three weeks."

Watley isn't the only one excited. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she's ready for the changes.

"I think it's a period in Pine Bluff that we haven't seen in a long time," Washington said. "It does draw excitement."

Washington also shared some other projects, such as the old Plaza Hotel becoming a Marriott hotel.

Along with that is the Opportunity House, which Washington said will be for unsheltered individuals in Pine Bluff.

According to Washington, Chick-fil-A is looking to open a location before the end of the year.

In addition, a new high school for the Pine Bluff School District is up for a vote in August. Watley said GFPB donated $10,000 for the millage campaign.

"It's just so important. Education is the gateway to prosperity," Watley said. "You must have those facilities."

The vote is similar to the last one GFPB pushed for earlier this year, but was denied.

Watley recognized that not everyone is on board with some of their plans, but said GFPB's work speaks for itself. They want to keep improving the city.