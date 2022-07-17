The Johnson County coroner said Monday that three males, including the shooter, and one female were killed.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those killed.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and were being treated at area hospitals.

Early Monday morning, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt identified those who had died as three males and one female. That includes the shooter, who police have only identified as an adult male. Their names are expected to be released later Monday morning.

Chief Ison previously stated Sunday night, before the coroner's investigation, that those shot included one male and four females.

The coroner's office is working with the Marion County Coroner's Office on positive identification of those who died. Their identifies are expected to be released some time Monday morning.

One of the victims injured is a 12-year-old girl that had a minor injury to her back, police said. She went home from the mall after the shooting, then to a hospital for treatment.

Ison said a "good Samaritan" witnessed the shooting, then shot and killed the shooter.

IMPD said the armed bystander who shot the shooter is cooperating with police. The bystander is believed to have had a handgun and chose to intervene when he saw the shooting. Ison said the bystander was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County was carrying a gun lawfully. Police have not shared his name.

"This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we've seen in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous," Ison said. He went on to say that they have trained for active shooter situations like this and he was proud of the response from law enforcement.

Police said the shooter had a long rifle and several magazines of ammunition.

Indianapolis Metro Police is assisting at the scene and said there was no known ongoing threat during a news conference at 7:45 p.m. Multiple police units went through the mall to make sure there were no people wounded or still sheltering in place.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. An IMPD spokesman said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

IMPD also said there is no information yet on a motive for the shooting, and investigators were interviewing witnesses who were taken to an area near the mall for questioning and reunification with their families.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook thanking the armed bystander. It reads in part:

"This person saved lived tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

In an earlier statement, the mayor asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."

A backpack found at the scene was cleared by investigators Sunday night.

In a statement posted on social media late Sunday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is monitoring the ongoing investigation.

"Lives were lost today, and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come," Holcomb said in the post.

13News has reached out to mall owner Simon Property Group for information on when the mall would reopen. A recording for the mall said it would be closed Monday, but it would be open for normal business on Tuesday.