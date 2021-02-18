Museum of Discovery lizard dies after pipe bursts, flood causes temporary closure

The museum will be temporarily closed after the flooding caused extensive damage. The other animals are being re-located and will continue to be cared for.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Museum of Discovery, the morning staff discovered that a pipe had broken in the museum, causing extensive damage primarily in the galleries, theaters, and offices on both floors.

The museum announced in a press release on Thursday they will be closed for several days as they determine the route of repair with their insurance company and disaster restoration company.

The museum release said an announcement of reopening will be made as soon as possible, and to watch for updates on how to stay involved while the facility is closed.

The Museum of Discovery is also home to several animals. Unfortunately, a blue-tongued skink lizard died due to the flooding. Other animals are being relocated to an off-site location and will continue to be cared for.

The release refers to the situation as a "setback," especially after the year 2020. Yet, the staff remains committed to their mission of "igniting and fueling a passion for science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) through dynamic, interactive experiences."