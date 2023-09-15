National Voter Registration Day just got sweeter

The Pulaski County Clerk's Office has partnered with Loblolly for an event to encourage students to register to vote.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get ready to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 19 with Loblolly Creamery and the Pulaski County Clerk's Office!

Their ice cream truck will be in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse located at 401 West Markham Street so Arkansans can register to vote before Election Day in November and get a sweet treat while they're at it.

Ice cream lovers are invited to purchase a scoop of ice cream and get a scoop free from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Several nonpartisan groups will set up voter registration tables on that day at Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith University, Shorter College, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and both campuses at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College.

The Pulaski County Election Commission will also be on hand at four of the locations to demonstrate and explain the actual voting process.

Voter registration pop-up locations:

Arkansas Baptist College: General Studies Building from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Omicron Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

General Studies Building from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Omicron Lambda Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Philander Smith University: Student Center from 9:00 – 4:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: League of Women Voters Pulaski County. Election Commission staff will be at this location.

Student Center from 9:00 – 4:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: League of Women Voters Pulaski County. Election Commission staff will be at this location. Shorter College: Main Building from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Persevering Pearls Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Main Building from 9:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Persevering Pearls Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. UA Little Rock: Student Services from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Kappa Psi Chapter and Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.. Election Commission staff will be at this location

Student Services from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Kappa Psi Chapter and Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.. Election Commission staff will be at this location UAPTC - Main Campus: Student Center from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock and Central Arkansas Indivisible. Election Commission staff will be at this location

Student Center from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock and Central Arkansas Indivisible. Election Commission staff will be at this location UAPTC - South Campus: Main Building from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock Branch of NAACP

Main Building from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Partner: Little Rock Branch of NAACP Pulaski County Courthouse: Rotunda from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Election Commission staff will be at this location