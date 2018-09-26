RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Wildlife Officials say don't worry about the squirrels in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence -- they'll be just fine.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says it has been fielding multiple calls a day from concerned people who have seen a variety of wild animals, particularly young squirrels, that appear to need help.

N.C. Wildlife wants to remind everyone that wild animals may be temporarily displaced because of Hurricane Florence, but they will eventually return to their natural habitat.

Read: Saving pets without a permit: Good Samaritan arrested after helping animals survive Florence

Wildlife officials say high winds in early spring and fall often knock down active squirrel nests, leaving the young ones temporarily stranded on the ground. And while it might seem like a good idea to move them to safety, wildlife officials say, it's really not.

Biologist Falyn Owens says taking young squirrels inside your home prevents their mother from moving them to a replacement nest she's already prepared.

She says if you absolutely have to move them, make sure the mother can easily find them.

“The young can, however, be placed together nearby in an open box or container that protects them from wind and rains, as long as the female is able to find and retrieve them when she is ready," said Owens.

N.C. Wildlife says young squirrels that are obviously injured and have not been retrieved by the mother after 24 hours can be taken to a Commission-licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator. However, officials say because of the hurricane, some rehab centers may be at full capacity and unable to take additional animals.

N.C. Wildlife says floodwaters have also put out snakes and alligators from their normal homes. Snakes and alligators will often move out of flooded areas to higher ground that doesn't require them to swim continuously.

To prevent all kinds of critters from taking shelter under or inside buildings, make sure you close off all access points. Brush piles can also attract wildlife such as raccoons and opossums, so place them away from buildings.

Wildlife officials say now that the rain has ended and floodwaters are receding, animals should begin returning to their natural territories.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 KTHV