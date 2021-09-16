Nearly 100 Afghan refugees will seek asylum in Arkansas, governor says

The governor announced Thursday that up to 98 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Arkansas following the U.S.'s evacuation of Afghanistan.

The governor was told by the White House there is a "heightened security vetting and comprehensive health screenings, intake, and vaccinations that are being implemented by our federal partners," Hutchinson said in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Refugee relocation is being handled by faith-based organizations and local sponsors in Arkansas for those seeking asylum from the country facing hardship to successfully settle into life in the Natural State.

“These refugees have supported the United States over the past 20 years. We want to help relocate these allies for their protection and the protection of their families from the sure peril they will face if they remain in Afghanistan,” Hutchinson said.