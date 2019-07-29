Who says a summer vacation has to be spent at a beach when it can be finding diamonds in Arkansas instead?

Josh Lanik, a 36-year-old teacher from Nebraska, recently visited Crater of Diamonds State Park on a family vacation and found a 2.12-carat brown diamond.

Lanik learned about the state park after a co-worker who once lived in Arkansas told him about it.

"We took the kids to look for amethyst on Canary Hill and I was walking through an area where it looked like a lot of water had washed when I saw it," Lanik said.

He was searching near the southwest edge of the park, which has a 37.5 acre diamond search area.

After being analyzed, Lanik was informed that his find was the largest diamond of the year so far.

Crater of Diamonds State Park

"Lanik's gem is about the size of a jellybean and has a dark brown color, similar to brandy," explained Waymon Cox, a park interpreter at Crater of Diamonds State Park. "It has a beautiful natural pear shape and smooth, curved facets that give the gem a metallic shine."

Lanik decided to name the diamond the 'Lanik Family Diamond' and intends to keep it for now.