Little Rock neighbors become 'snow day heroes' during winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There were several "snow day heroes" stepping up to help the neighbors make the most of what can be a hard situation during winter weather.

While some businesses on Kavanaugh shut down because of the snow, Jeremy Bragg says a snow day is a go day at River City Coffee. He kept his shop open for Little Rock neighbors to come and enjoy some warm drinks.

"It's been a pretty steady morning. I was surprised. A little slow at first, but it's picked up. It's fun to see everyone come in on a snow day," said Bragg.

But only if people could get out of the house safely.

With inches of snow not yet plowed by the city, it can be difficult to get out when you need to, but two men took it upon themselves to help out.

Kris Pettus and his uncle, Roosevelt Pettus, started up their truck.

"We just wanted to give them a ride. To work or anywhere they'd have to go, we're out giving rides, you know, to the single mothers out here who need some assistance. Some who can't get from their home or some who don't have a vehicle or transportation," said Pettus.

His foundation, Pettus Helping Hand, is non-profit that he started less than a year ago to focus on ward one in Little Rock.

They were going around in his truck to not only give rides, but to pass out tents and give supplies to the homeless they find along the way.

"I just want to bring just a positive vibe to the city of Little Rock," said Pettus.

Whitney Alford is out in her truck too, picking up people who need to run errands around Little Rock.

"We actually started last year. We saw a lot of people that was down. Stuck. Bad luck, and my heart is so big," said Alford.

She's helped around seven people so far after getting a bigger and better truck just for the occasion.

"We just want to help one another. Let them know there's still love in the city and we're just glad to assist in any way we can," said Pettus.



