Proposed bill could repeal alcohol delivery in Arkansas

Senate Bill 284 aims to do away with alcohol delivery entirely, and the possibility is upsetting business owners.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol delivery has been a norm for many alcohol-selling businesses in Arkansas.

However, with newly proposed legislation, that option could be going away and it has business owners upset.

"[Alcohol delivery] definitely picked up," Colonial Wine and Spirits President Clark Trim said. "No question about that."

Alcohol delivery was first allowed after an emergency declaration in 2020. Act 158 of 2021 made the delivery of alcohol legal in Arkansas.

"It's been positive enough that Colonial has purchased two vehicles," Trim said. "We still operate those two vehicles on a weekly basis."

State Sen. Jane English introduced the bill that became Act 158— she's also the one behind Senate Bill 284, which would repeal deliveries.

That's something Trim doesn't like, especially with the money they've put in.

"We've invested a lot, thinking that we were safe to grow into the future," Trim said.

We reached out to English for a comment, but have not heard back. Clark said he understands there are some concerns, but doesn't think they're as prominent as people think.

The Arkansas Family Council sent a statement to us in support of the bill.

"Practically speaking, alcohol delivery is difficult to monitor in state law," The Arkansas Family Council said. "It raises concerns about how you prevent things like underage drinking."

Trim said that's something they haven't seen as an I.D. has to be presented and scanned to accept delivery.

"Is it an issue with underage alcohol?" Trim said. "If it is, someone knows about it other than me."

SB284 is expected in committee Tuesday morning, and Trim is hoping there's no change so he can keep providing a service to his customers.