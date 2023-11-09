New entertainment venue in Conway set to open in October

We're just one month away from the opening of a brand-new entertainment venue in Conway. Here's a look at what you can expect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONWAY, Arkansas — We're just one month away from the opening of a brand-new entertainment venue in Central Arkansas.

Malys Entertainment Center is expected to be open in October and we got a first look inside.

"There's something for everyone in different age groups," said James Thomas, The Maly Group owner.

For more than a year, the facility has been under construction with some changes that have been added to the floor plan.

The project manager, Sheridan Browning, said they opened up the floorplan to allow more flow throughout the building.

Now, the walls are being painted and furniture is being placed.

When Malys opens its doors, people will be able to enjoy axe throwing, laser tag, bowling, and arcade games.

There will also be a restaurant with a couple of bars.

The Maly Group is also building another entertainment venue where Wild River Country once was. It's expected to be three times larger than the location in Conway.