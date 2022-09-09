x
New Kessler Mountain Regional Park ballfield in Fayetteville now complete

In 2019, Fayetteville passed a Park Improvement Projects Bond totaling $26,405,000. This amount included $7,870,00 for Kessler Park improvements.
Credit: City of Fayetteville - Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be hosting a ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12 to celebrate Kessler Mountain Regional Park's new ballfield completion. 

Games will follow the event, which will begin at 5:15 p.m.

 Speakers will include:

After the ceremony, Mayor Jordan will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

 The improvements to the park included:

  • Adding four new baseball fields with synthetic-turf infields 
  • New concessions 
  • New restroom facility
  • Batting cages 
  • Additional parking
  • Installation of new synthetic turf on the existing four infields.

The City of Fayetteville says the synthetic turf will increase the usability of the fields, reducing rainouts and daily maintenance while providing more consistent playability for participants. It will also enhance league play and help draw tournaments to boost the local economy.

To learn more about this project, click here.

Credit: City of Fayetteville - Facebook

