New law to provide free breakfast, lunch to eligible Arkansas students

Thousands of Arkansas students can now get free food at school thanks to a new law passed this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of students in Arkansas can now get free lunch at school thanks to a new law passed this year.

The legislature is designating money to help families eligible for reduced-price breakfasts and lunches at school. That will now allow those meals to be free.

It all started when the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance reached out to legislators, asking them to help food-insecure families with kids who rely on meals at school.

Vivian Nicholson is the breakfast program director in Arkansas for the No Kid Hungry Campaign. She sees just how important these meals are for students.

"We know that if they are not nourished at breakfast and lunch," Nicholson said. "Then they can't learn at school."

It wasn't until this year that they could ensure all families could afford to feed their kids at school.

Act 656 allows students who qualify for reduced-price meals at school to receive those meals for free.

This assures 49,000 students across the state are fed while at school.

The money to pay for the meals will come from the tax from the medical marijuana program.

The Department of Education will oversee the funding.

"Reduced lunch was a category that people don't think much about where you have to have a copay for your breakfast and lunch meals at school every day," Arkansas Sen. Clarke Tucker said.

Tucker was one of the legislators who helped create the bill. He said the bill had overwhelming support.