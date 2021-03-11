LRSD building new school in southwest Little Rock following passing of millage

Little Rock School District's first project funded by the millage extension will be a new school where McClellan now stands.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Voters said "yes" to the Little Rock School District (LRSD) millage and now the district is preparing to put those funds to use.

Vicki Hatter is now the board president for LRSD, but she's still a parent first. She used to pick up her son from school at McClellan High.

"This school is very important. From the sports to the classrooms," said Hatter.

The building will soon be torn down, which is a bittersweet moment for her.

"We want to make sure we have a strong city, and in order to do that we have to have strong viable schools," said Hatter.

To take its place, the district will build a new school.

Cloverdale K-8 will have 3-stories designed to be visually stimulating with vibrant colors and large windows.

The millage will generate $300 million for the district. Other improvements include a new high school in west Little Rock, new security cameras, and building maintenance.

The building has sat vacant for a little more than a year now, but this has been the LRSD's blueprint for much longer.

Now, the community can look forward to a new start with a brand new school.

"I think it's wonderful for southwest Little Rock. I think it's wonderful for Little Rock. It's wonderful for the city. I think it's wonderful for the children and their families out here," said Ken Richardson, Little Rock Ward 2 Director.

"Thank you. Thank you for leaning in. Thank you for uniting and coming together to pass the millage, because without you then we wouldn't be standing here," said Hatter to those who voted.