New partnership hopes to increase truck driver workforce in Arkansas

Arkansas State University is offering a new program to help fill the vacancies in the truck driver industry.

MALVERN, Ark. — Arkansas State University's Three Rivers sat quiet Friday afternoon, all except for some construction.

That work isn't on any buildings, but for training grounds for the newest program offered by the university.

"Truck driver training to fill a need in the industry for truck drivers that is being unmet right now, especially in Southwest Arkansas," Pat Simms, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at the university in Malvern, said.

That training is available at four other universities in the ASU system, as well as through the U of A system.

Simms said that The project was only made possible through funding from Governor Asa Hutchinson's office.

"The governor's 'Ready for Life' grant funding has really made it to where it's going to be very affordable," Simms said. "$1300 for this first year as a student to go through the program and get trained and get ready to take the CDL testing."

That price point is one they're hoping will attract potential drivers. With financial aid, the cost of the course could drop to as little as $500.

FO an industry already so behind on drivers, they need to attract as many people as they can.

"Nationwide, the number is 60,000," Shannon Newton, President of the Arkansas Trucking Association, said when asked how short handed the industry is. "I think within the state of Arkansas, depending upon what type of trucking your referring to, it's somewhere between 2,500 and 5,000."

Newton said this program should entice more people, because training won't happen on old, outdated trucks.

It'll happen on what you'd actually use.

"Candidates in new equipment learning how to drive the types of trucks they'll actually be employed in is really important and we hope will lead to better candidates coming out of the program," Newton said.

While the program was only announced earlier this week, Simms said they've already fielded multiple calls for spots.

He said it's a sign of better things to come for the industry.

"I believe we've had about 15 phone calls expressing interest at different locations, not just here at Malvern," Simms said. "We're fielding phone calls, we're taking applications, and trying to get prepared to start delivering the classes."