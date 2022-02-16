Newk's to debut first-ever drive-thru restaurant in Fort Smith

The restaurant will debut its first-ever full drive-thru location in Fort Smith on Monday, Feb. 21.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Newk's Eatery is making its new home in Fort Smith next week.

The restaurant will debut its first-ever full drive-thru location on Monday, Feb. 21.

"We're excited to expand our brand across the great state of Arkansas and introduce our first drive-thru prototype in Fort Smith," said Newk's President Mike Clock. "We look forward to sharing our delicious family classics and genuine hospitality in a new, convenient ordering channel with guests."

Newk's will officially open its doors at 4801 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith on Monday. On opening day, the first 50 dine-in customers will receive a free slice of cake.

"There's nothing like Newk's high-quality, comfort food in the area, so we're confident it will quickly become a huge hit," said Franchisee Todd White. "We're honored to have the opportunity to introduce Newk's to the Fort Smith community and can't wait to debut the brand's first-ever drive-thru model. We look forward to meeting many new and existing Newk's fans."

Newk's first Fort Smith restaurant will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. This opening marks the ninth Newk's in Arkansas and 108th systemwide. Click here to learn more about Newk's.

