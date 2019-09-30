LITTLE ROCK, Ark — THV11 has announced two local news programs to hit airwaves in late October. The shows will be enhancements of two newscasts already on the station’s lineup.



Wake Up Central will take the place of THV11 This Morning. Anchored by Laura Monteverdi, Rob Evans, and Amanda Jaeger, Wake Up Central is a fresh take on morning news. It will air weekday mornings, featuring new segments and need-to-know forecasts that breathe the mantra, “live and love local.”



THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack said, “The Wake Up Central team has a refreshed and innovative vision for morning news. We can’t wait to serve our audience in new, unique ways.”



Another show to formally debut is 630Central, hosted by longtime THV11 journalist Dawn Scott.

The program has been described as a “new news show.” And it’s just that.



Named after a combination of its time period and Interstate 630 that runs through the heart of our state’s Capital City, 630Central is a conversation that can connect us, and sometimes even divide us.



Schack said, “Not only do I feel invigorated by the concept of 630Central, I think Arkansas will be, too.”



630Central will debut Monday, Oct. 28, while Wake Up Central launches the following morning. The timing coincides with the debut of THV11’s new state-of-the-art set.



THV11 is committed to innovating, listening, and being part of the central Arkansas community. The station’s mission of serving Arkansans dates back to its debut in 1955.



For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.

