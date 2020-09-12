Arkansas brewery gets creative amid cold months with outdoor greenhouse seating

As the colder days are among us, restaurant owners are forced to come up with a solution to keep their business up and going during the pandemic.

"When it started to get cold, we had to figure out how we were going to pivot,” said Ren Scott, spokesperson for Flyway Brewing in North Little Rock.



In the summer Flyway Brewing created a tent city outdoors to make up for the loss of indoor business.

Now they're keeping up with the seasons, creatively working to adjust to bring comfort during the cold months by setting up 8 greenhouses on their property.



"We are changing this side of tent city. It's more of a glamping set up,” said Scott.



The greenhouses are converted into warm tented rooms, and per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, the set up comfortably and safely seats 10 people.

"We have electric heaters in there with string lights, and it's really romantic if you wanted to come on a date, and it's fun for the kids to be in a tent almost like you're camping, urban camping I guess,” said Scott.

All companies including Flyway are having to think ahead to keep up.

Every day they are coming up with new, unique ideas to keep business flowing during one of the roughest times they've ever faced.



"Of course, it's not going to be the same year that we were planning to have, but we are really happy to still be able to participate in business downtown and get people some good craft beer and unique food options."

Restaurants are operating at 66% capacity indoors.