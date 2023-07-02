North Little Rock library asks for millage increase in special election

Early voting has begun— and now voters in North Little Rock will decide whether or not to increase the millage for the library system.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Early voting for North Little Rock began on Tuesday.

The city is having a special election to vote on whether the library system will have a millage increase.

Currently, the library is assessed at 3 mills on property taxes, but they are asking voters to approve an increase to 5 mills. That would bring in more than $2 million.

If passed, that money would go towards infrastructure needs, such as new roofing and plumbing at Laman Library.

They would also install a new accessible door at the children's entrance, and the library system would also add longer business hours.

If the millage increase does not pass, library officials will then move money in the budget to help fix the building.

"The services we've been providing, the ability to be innovative and try new things, and offer new things to the community might have to take a back seat to infrastructure needs," said Crystal Gates, Executive Director of the North Little Rock Public Library System.

During early voting, you can vote at the Pulaski County Regional Building, Laman Library, or the Glenview Community Center.

"Take a date. Take your date out to vote and then you can go to lunch, or you can go to dinner," said Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth.

On Election Day, you will vote at your assigned precinct.