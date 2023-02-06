Pine Bluff nonprofit aims to connect families with mental health resources

The D’Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project is hosting its first mental health wellness and suicide prevention summit this weekend.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Kymara Seals founded the D’Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project, a grassroots organization that started in Pine Bluff five years ago.

The group works to remove the stigma around talking about mental health by providing resources for families and individuals in need.

Seals started the organization after she lost her son D’Andre to suicide in 2014.

“Very family-oriented," Seals said. "He loved football, and his favorite subject was history and civics... He had a mental health diagnosis, had been diagnosed, and three months later, he was gone.”

Her experience led her to help others by starting a grassroots organization.

“How critically important it is to talk about mental health," Seals said. "To talk about suicide prevention, to educate the community because we are trying to normalize the conversation and rid the stigma around getting help."

Seals said the D’Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project works to provide education and resources, which she sees as a way to help bridge the gap between where help is and who may need it.

“When my family went through this... this was the beginning," Seals said. "We did not know, and now we did get my son some help. It was just late for us... We do want to bridge that gap.”

The nonprofit is hosting a mental health summit in Pine Bluff on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central at 1900 South Hazel Street,

The event is free and open to everyone.

"We're going to have six mental health professionals in one location," Seals said. “We're excited about it. People can come to interact and get their questions answered."

Seals wants people to walk away from the event feeling empowered.

“With knowledge on how to help people in crisis," Seals said. "Making sure that they have the resources they need to be a mental health advocate for their family, friends and loved ones."

Seals said she’s glad to create a support system for others in the memory of her son.

“This is rewarding," Seals said. "Although bittersweet because for me to do this work, I had to lose my son... It does help with my healing.”