Body of missing North Dakota man recovered in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have found and recovered the body of 25-year-old Jordan Simeon who was reported missing on March 7 and was last seen near Maumelle.

According to reports, Simeon's body was recovered from Newton Creek near I-40 and the White Oak Crossing on April 27.

Simeon was making a move from North Dakota to New Orleans, when he encountered car problems that forced him to stop at the White Oak Crossing--that was the last time he and his family communicated.

According to a press release, investigators had previously searched the area multiple times but were unable to locate Simeon.

The most recent search proved to be successful as investigators utilized the assistance of cadaver dogs, leading to the discovery of the body.

Authorities said that Simeon's family has since been notified and that they are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

A cause of death has yet to be announced.



