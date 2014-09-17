NLRSD superintendent provides update on bat situation at high school

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski says the high school will go 100% remote learning on Thursday while the situation is being handled.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock School District Gregory Pilewski announced that the high school will continue 100% remote learning on Thursday amid the ongoing bat issue in the main high school building complex.

Pilewski said NLRSD had its maintenance staff and professional exterminators on campus Wednesday to locate the bats and their point of entry into the building.

According to the school district, the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also visited the school to advise school officials on the next steps to preserve the safety of employees and students.

"At this time, in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff, NLRHS and the COE will continue 100% remote learning on Thursday," Pilewski said. "All after-school activities, practices, and athletic events that take place inside the school are canceled as the campus is closed."

Pilewski said food accommodations will still be provided to NLRHS students and those in need of breakfast and lunch may pick up a meal at the nearest NLRSD elementary school.

"Please remember to show your student identification upon entering the elementary school," Pilewski said. "Again, we appreciate your flexibility as we deal with a unique situation, which has caused us to act in the best interest of our students and employees."

JUST IN: @NLRSD high school will continue virtual learning tomorrow because of a bat infestation in the building. Admin is asking the Arkansas Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to advise them on next steps. pic.twitter.com/khk2QPQJ8D — 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝒢𝑜𝒹𝓌𝒾𝓃 (@ashley_godwin) February 22, 2023

Remote learning requires students to log on to participate in live instruction through Google Classroom. The North Little Rock School District said all high school students will be required to follow the remote learning schedule while completing assigned work and collaborating with teachers.