North Little Rock beauty school aims to bring diversity, inclusion to neighborhood

"What's crazy is whenever you see that mural and you step inside this building, that mural correctly represents everything that takes place in this building."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Maranda Davis is the owner of Esthetic Excellence Academy, a cosmetology school with advanced training for esthetics in North Little Rock. They'll be in the area for almost two years in July.

The building is nestled along 15th and Main Street, and Davis said it's what's on the outside of the 6,000 square foot building that first regulates what's inside.

The mural etched on the wall of the school showcasing diverse fashionable women has only been up for the last few months. It was created by Lisa Kannichfeld for the Argenta Mural Project, and Davis said seeing it for the first time gave her hope.

"When people think about women, they think about the damsels in distress. They think about weakness, but in this mural you'll see the lions, tigers and bears. It's a symbol of strength," said Davis, of the animals painted along with the women amongst their clothing.

Growing up, Davis said she was the only face of color in a sea of white children in school and never saw images of herself reflected in anything around her.

"Whenever people drive past this building, I want every little girl no matter white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, blond-haired, blue-eyed. I want everyone to feel empowered," said Davis.

It's also the building's location that holds special meaning, too.

She originally had a space off of Rodney Parham, which Davis said was a well put together area, but her children go to school in North Little Rock. She said she would drive down the street feeling it was a 'sad' area.

"I would say, you know what, we need to bring something different to the community. So I came in, I picked this building, and everybody was like, 'Don't choose that building,' but like I said, it's about hope," said Davis.

The school offers affordability for students across central Arkansas.

Davis has been a master esthetician for more than a decade doing advanced and medical esthetics around the world, and she wanted to give students the same opportunity to get training without worrying so much about the price.

Their cosmetology program is $6,800.

Their manicuring program is $4,800.

Their esthetics program is $5,500.

Other schools in the area can charge an excess of $25,000 for cosmetology schools.

Davis said she's giving back to an area that she said people discouraged her from putting her business in. They'd host a lot of drives, donation events, and scholarships.

"I go against the grain. Everyone said you have no business in that area, and guess what? We have little girls that come in here to get their facials done. It's time for prom. They have somewhere affordable to go. Let's say the single moms need somewhere to go. Anything," said Davis.

She said where there's heavy traffic for business, there's a safer area for owners, customers, and neighbors alike.