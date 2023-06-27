Non-profit in North Little Rock continues cleanup after Sunday storms

Many people including the St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock are still working to clean up the damage left behind from Sunday’s storms.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People have still been working to clean up the damage left behind from Sunday’s storms, including the St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock.

The nonprofit's building has been here for over one hundred years, and since 2008 it's been home to the center. The building was also in the path of the March 31 tornado but was not hit.

“We thought we'd really dodged the bullet there had some trees down and just got that cleaned up,” said Executive Director, Sandy DeCoursey.

While they weren’t impacted by the tornado, they were by Sunday night's severe weather.

“We took shelter there and listened as glass broke, tin went flying, trees fell, the roof was damaged a lot of you know, water damage,” DeCoursey described.

She explained that they spent Monday and Tuesday cleaning up all the damage left behind.

“Hopefully everything can be fixed. The windows in the chapel are our biggest concern,” she added. “There's plexiglass glass on the back of the windows, but not enough to protect them."

Thankfully they have had extra hands on deck to help. AmeriCorps arrived before the storm came through.

“This wasn't like originally part of the plan for like some of the stuff they had lined up for us,” said Gavin Edwards with AmeriCorps. “But we are here just in time so that we can help with the cleanup.”

DeCoursey said they're thankful especially with the possibility of more severe weather in Central Arkansas.

“We are making sure the animals are safe. They're very instinctive and they know what to do when it's stormy,” she said. “So I think we'll just pray for another miracle.”

St. Joseph's continues looking for volunteers to help continue cleanup and they do expect to have their farm stand back up and running by Saturday.