A cooling center has now opened at the North Little Rock Community Center to help residents experiencing power outages cool off from the brutal heat.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a night of severe storms that swept through parts of Central Arkansas, the City of North Little Rock has now opened a cooling center at the North Little Rock Community Center for residents that were impacted by the storms.

The center is located at 2700 Willow Street and will remain open overnight. Pets are also welcome, and vending machines will be available.

Anyone with questions about the cooling center can reach out to the community center at (501) 791- 8541.