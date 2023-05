North Little Rock has announced that people should prepare for tornado debris removal in the city to end later this month.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock announced on Wednesday that people in the area should prepare for the end of debris removal in the city.

The deadline for people to both drop off debris in the parking lot of the Hospitality House (401 West Military Drive) and place debris near the street at their homes will end on Monday, May 29.

Anyone who may still need help removing debris from areas that were affected by the tornado should contact the city at (501) 906-5014.