North Little Rock announces passing of former Mayor Patrick Henry Hays

The City of North Little announced the passing of former Mayor Patrick Henry Hays, who served as mayor from 1989-2012.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday afternoon, the City of North Little Rock announced the passing of beloved former Mayor Patrick Henry Hays after battling cancer at the age of 76.

He grew up in the Baring Cross and Park Hill neighborhoods in the city and graduated from North Little Rock High School before attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he got a bachelor's degree in political science. He also got his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Hays served as mayor of North Little Rock for six terms from 1989 to 2012 and was the longest-serving mayor in history for the city.

He was known for having turned the city into a more modern and progressive place.

During his time as mayor, he achieved many accomplishments including:

Pushed for and was instrumental in passing a one-cent sales tax to fund the construction of the North Little Rock Senior Citizens Center (which was named the Patrick Henry Hays Senior Citizens Center in his honor) and Dickey Stephens Ball Park which opened in 2007.

Involved in the development of the Big Dam Bridge, Clinton Park Bridge, and Broadway Bridge.

President of the Arkansas Municipal League 1994.

Board of Trustees Member of US Conference of Mayors.

President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability USA.

Member and Past President (twice) of Metroplan

Attended the Federal Crime Bill signing at the White House with President Clinton and former Municipal League Director Don Zimmerman.

Acquired World War II submarine – TCG Murat Reis/USS Razorback Submarine.

Board of Directors of the HU Lee Memorial Foundation

“I knew Mayor Hays nearly my entire life. I have known him as a close friend and as an opponent. He was a fighter until the end. I cared deeply about him and I know he will be sorely missed by all of us in North Little Rock," said Mayor Terry Hartwick.