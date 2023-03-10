North Little Rock man arrested on several counts of distributing child sexual abuse material

A North Little Rock man has now been arrested on about 30 charges involving child sexual abuse material.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced on Tuesday that a North Little Rock man has been arrested on charges involving child sexual abuse material.

According to reports, 24-year-old Troy Moseley III was arrested on Monday for 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing material that depicted explicit conduct involving a child.

The Attorney General also explained that the arrest was made possible by agents from his office working alongside the North Little Rock Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm grateful to the special agents in my office and our partner agencies for their support. This sort of despicable victimization of children will not be tolerated," he added.

Mr. Moseley is being held on a $250,000 bond.