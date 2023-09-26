North Little Rock man charged with death of 84-year-old back in custody after bond revoked

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man charged with the death of an elderly man is now back in custody after his bond was revoked.

ARKANSAS, USA

Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested 20-year-old Darmel Dashun Batemon Jr. of North Little Rock for possession of a firearm and for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to reports, ASP had also served Batemon with a bond renovation warrant served by the Pulaski County Prosecutor on the same day.

On September 13, police charged Batemon with manslaughter and second-degree battery for his connection to a fatal wreck in Little Rock that killed 84-year-old Gerald Allen who was a Veteran and a resident of Benton. That incident also left his wife seriously injured.

Just days later, Batemon and seven other Arkansas men were arrested in downtown Tulsa on gun and drug charges.