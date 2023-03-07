North Little Rock School District relocates middle schoolers | Here's what to know

North Little Rock 7th and 8th grade students were relocated from campus after "low oxygen levels" were reported in a classroom.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock School District announced that their 7th and 8th grade students are being relocated from their campus.

According to the district, the students will be moved to the Charging Wildcat Arena on the campus of North Little Rock High School.

When asked about the relocation, we received the following statement:

The North Little Rock Fire Department has detected low oxygen levels in a classroom at the Seventh & Eighth Grade Campus.

At this time, all students at the Seventh & Eighth Grade Campus are being relocated to Charging Wildcat Arena, located on the campus of North Little Rock High School. The address is 201 W 22nd Street.

The relocation comes as "out of an abundance of caution as the NLR Fire Department checks out the building," according to the district.

District leaders have said that the 7th and 8th grade students will be under the supervision of teachers, along with other building and district leaders.

The school district emphasizes that parents should not come to the middle school to pick up their child. Instead, the students were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m.

Students who hope to pick up their children are required to bring sufficient ID.

As for the students who are bus riders, North Little Rock School District shared that they'll be taken home at their regularly scheduled time.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. In the event you have questions, please call the school at (501) 771-8200," the district said in a Facebook post.

There's currently no confirmed statement on what caused the district to relocate students from the middle school campus.