Suspect shot by officer on Riverfront, North Little Rock police investigate

According to NLRPD, the suspect was shot once. The officer involved is okay.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, a suspect was shot Friday evening by an officer on Riverfront.

Police arrived to the area around 4:26 p.m. after a call saying someone was laying on the train tracks. Upon arrival, police say they found the suspect laying on the tracks with a machete.

Police say three officers and one adult were involved in the incident. They say the suspect was shot once and no officers involved were injured.

The suspect is reportedly in critical condition.