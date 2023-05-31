Road safety a focus after man hit and killed in North Little Rock

After a pedestrian was hit and killed in North Little Rock on Tuesday night, officials are urging the public to pay more attention while on the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday night at around 8:00 p.m., North Little Rock police found a 71-year-old man dead at the intersection of JFK Boulevard and Osage Drive.

The incident was another painful reminder for Casey Covington, Executive Director for Metroplan, who explained that though he doesn't know many details of what happened at that intersection there's one thing he's sure of.

"I would say it continually stays sad," he said. "The general design and characteristics of the roadway are consistent with where else we would see, an often, a number of fatalities and serious injuries."

He explained how it was another crash they don't want to see. Metroplan works to help lower the number of crashes involving pedestrians— and adding another to the total was tough for him to see.

"We have 130 people that were killed in crashes in Central Arkansas last year," Covington said. "31 of those were pedestrians, and personally, I think that's too many."

Of those crashes, 271 of those involved someone that was not in a car. That's only one percent of the 25,762 total crashes we saw last year in Central Arkansas, but as Covington said, any is too many.

"There are a number of locations throughout Central Arkansas where there are a high number of pedestrian crashes," he said.

With more people out and about for summer, Covington explained that it's a good reminder to keep an eye out— whether you're on the road or crossing it.