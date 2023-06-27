Sanitation trucks available in North Little Rock to dispose of food waste

The City of North Little Rock has decided to make two sanitation trucks available to help people dispose of food waste due to the power outages.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Severe storms hit Central Arkansas over the weekend, leaving behind lots of debris, downed trees, and thousands of people without power.

The sanitation trucks will be set up at the following locations:

Indian Hill Elementary School (6800 Indian Hills Drive) on the south side school parking lot adjacent to Wigwam Street.

2105 Highway 161 in Rose City across the street from the Sonic and on the same side of the street as the Family Dollar.

The trucks will be available as long as they are needed.