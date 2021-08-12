North Little Rock School District hosts self-care fair for faculty and staff

"Knowing that we have a district that supports us and offers us extra help means everything."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This week, the U.S. Surgeon General said that our nation's kids are suffering from a mental health crisis as the pandemic continues.

A lot of different factors go into why young people might be struggling, but there's no doubt the adults around them have been fighting their own battles as well.

North Little Rock School District counselors saw the need and hosted a self-care fair for students, faculty, and staff.

The fair featured different vendors to help not only teachers, but also bus drivers, and cafeteria workers, to name a few. The aim was to help them focus and address key areas for self care.

"Part of a school counselors' role is to support the staff in their building. All staff. And they started seeing a need," said Kathy Hale, NLRSD Supervising Counselor.

Hale said there's already a mental health program for adult staff, but the self-care spa was an added boost.

"This is kind of what we came up with, that we thought would be important for our employees," said Hale.

The key areas they focused on for the adults were: psychological, social, emotional, financial and physical health.

"Knowing that we have a district that supports us and offers us extra help means everything, because it is hard and it is stressful working with the kids, and that is where a lot of our anxiety comes from is just the kids in our classroom," said Sarah Harold, a Pre-K teacher.

Some vendors offered physical massages, and hair and nail appointments.

The goal was for those who cater to the future leaders of tomorrow, to be catered to today.