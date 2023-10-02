'You are the person to help': North Little Rock group in need of volunteers to help homeless

A man who started a group in North Little Rock has shown how he has overcome adversity so that he can help others— and now he's looking for volunteers to help him.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are a number of organizations that will help house those experiencing homelessness across the state of Arkansas but one group has been working to find people where they are and bring help straight to them.

For the last year, Hunger Force North Little Rock has been bringing food and supplies to those who have found themselves experiencing homelessness.

"We actually bring out pre-made bags that will have you know, basic toiletries and things" Hunger Force Founder, Paul Bailey explained.

He said it's been a struggle to get volunteers, ever since the tornado that hit in March. Even still, each week the mission has continued.

"We wanted to do something different. A lot of these people have no transportation, you know, they have no money to get around. So if you're expecting them to come to you, a lot of the help is not gonna get there," he added.

So no matter where a handful of volunteers go to bring food, supplies, and sometimes even medical attention to those without shelter— Hunger Force wants to make it easy to spot them

"We wear purple camouflage uniforms. We kind of did that to stand out. [Those in need] have learned to really see that and say, oh, 'when you see the purple camo, these people are here to help,'" Bailey said, "They trust us."

For Bailey, being able to help others, means so much,

"I've been homeless. I know what it's like to be looked at. And just people think, 'Oh, you're just lazy,' but they don't know. You never know what a person has been through," Bailey explained, "So it just seems like now that I'm in a spot where I have something to give, I should be doing that."

He also explained that in order for the program to continue, he needs more volunteers even as the Central Arkansas community continues working to rebuild.

"It just feels like everyone's in survival mode. it was hard to get volunteers even before the tornado, but since then, it's really been shaky," he described.

Anyone who is interested in donating time or supplies is welcome to reach out to Hunger Force on Facebook.

"If you look to the left, and you look to the right, and you don't see the person that's going to help, you are the person to help. And it's time to step up and do something," Bailey said.

Another hurdle for the group came when Bailey went to bring supplies just this week. He said some of the sites he usually visits had been cleared out.

The city of North Little Rock told us that they were responding to complaints about camps on private property.

The city will also have a fair of resources for those who are unsheltered on Friday, October 13th.