UPDATE-- Jennifer updated her Facebook post to say that Bubbles was found and "taken to Baeyens Hauk Vet Clinic."

ORIGINAL-- A North Little Rock woman has taken to a local Facebook group to help find her missing tortoise Bubbles.

On Monday morning, Jennifer Steck posted in the I Love North Little Rock! (Dogtown!) Facebook group saying her sulcata tortoise Bubbles wandered off.

Steck explained that she was out of town on vacation when Bubbles made the escape. Her son was house sitting during this time and said he saw the tortoise roughly two days ago.

"I can't see where he could have gotten out of the fence," Steck said.

Steck lives in the Lakewood area of North Little Rock so keep your eyes peeled for a "huge" tortoise.

She described Bubbles as a 30 pound tortoise.

If you see Bubbles, please do not transport him to water. He is a tortoise and Steck said he will drown if put into the water.

