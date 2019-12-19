NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many kids are asked, "what do you want to be when you grow up?"

But, a North Little Rock teen is starting her business ventures now.

At just 13-years-old, Elli Eaton has started her own business.

“I started from a young age wanting to wrap presents and so it was just the idea. Just post it somewhere and if I get anybody great, and if I don’t like oh well,” Eaton said.

She saw how stressful gift wrapping made people and knew what she could do to help.

Her favorite part is seeing people’s faces when the gifts are completed.

“I like being creative with it, coming up with new toppers that most people wouldn’t have on there,” Eaton said.

With the help of Facebook shares, she’s gotten dozens of gifts to wrap.

“Social media has evolved so much that one post can get you so far. Some people that I’m wrapping presents for I don’t even know and so my mom and dad coordinate when to get them and when they want them by,” Eaton said.

All you have to do is bring your gift and your wrapping paper. She’ll do 5 for $20 dollars, or 1 for $5. There’s the added bonus of getting to help a young entrepreneur.

“I provide the tape, the toppers, and the tags,” Eaton said.

Elli said she can even tackle those hard to wrap presents.

“If it’s an odd shape that’s ok too because I can figure out how to wrap it,” Eaton said.

Next semester, she plans to join a business club at school to learn the ins and outs.

“We’re going to learn how to start like how to create your own email and like do your own website,” Eaton said.

She’s already gotten requests to do birthday gifts and looks forward to expanding.

“Even if you don’t think you can do it, you can. You just have to believe that you can,” Eaton said.

Elli plans to wrap gifts until Christmas Eve.

You can find her business's Instagram page here and her email is topgiftedgirl@gmail.com.

