NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- It's a night of networking and good eats.

The North Little Rock Chamber is hosting “A Taste for Business" on Thursday evening, and it’s your chance to network with local businesses and try some delicious food!

The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Verizon Arena (concourse level) in North Little Rock.

Attendees will have the chance to network with local businesses while also sampling great-tasting food and drink from over 30 Chamber member restaurants and caterers. This annual food, beverage and business showcase has become one of the area’s leading networking events with over 1,200 attendees.

This year they will raffle off a PK 360 Grill + Smoker valued at $800! You can register to win in advance or at the event!

Proceeds will support the Chamber’s educational programs, including Arkansas Scholars and Leadership Renaissance, as well as fund local scholarships in the community.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Special discounted ticket packages can be purchased for 10 tickets for $175 and 20 tickets for $325. To order tickets in advance, contact the Chamber at 501-372-5959, e-mail nlrchamber@nlrchamber.org or order online at www.nlrchamber.org.

© 2018 KTHV