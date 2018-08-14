NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Amazon is bringing jobs to the Little Rock area as it plans to open up its first distribution center in Arkansas.

The city of North Little Rock announced Tuesday, Aug. 14 that Amazon will build a distribution facility right off Interstate 30 at 19th and Locust Streets.

“We are definitely pleased to have a company like Amazon bring their first venture into Arkansas in North Little Rock. We’ve been working on it for a while, we’re glad that they agreed to come,” Mayor Joe Smith said.

Smith said the distribution center will bring 65-100 jobs. Those jobs include warehouse, management and truck driving.

“They think they’re going to average 50 trucks a day coming in and out of the facility delivering locally,” Smith said.

Smith said Amazon is building a modular facility and plans to have the distribution center open by December.

