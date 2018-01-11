NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Amazon's new distribution tent is up near the I-30/I40 Interchange.

This comes as Amazon implements $15 an hour minimum wage for all of their employees.

Jobs are now open for application. One hundred positions are available at the facility. Early morning, day, overnight, evening and weekend shifts are available.

Mayor Joe Smith estimates the center could be operational by Thanksgiving.

