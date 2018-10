NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The city of North Little Rock advises its residents to not pile leaves near the city's drainage system this Fall season.

Raking leaves into the street can block storm drains, which can result in flooding and maintence costs.

The city's leaf vacuum service is scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 5. Until then, residents are advised to bag leaves and place them near the curb for pickup.

