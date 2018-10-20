NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Friday, Oct. 19, the officers of the North Little Rock Police Department and others joined together at Chic-fil-A on McCain Boulevard to help raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arkansas

"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-fil-A was a big success as they raised $2,700 dollars for the Special Olympic athletes.

Their goal was to not just raise donations, but to raise awareness for those with intellectual disabilities.

Saturday morning, the North Little Rock Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page to show just how much fun they had!

