NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, police were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to JFK Early Learning Center located at 6201 John F Kennedy Blvd after a report of an unresponsive baby.

The 8-month-old was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital where it later died.

Police say they are investigating the death, not the daycare itself at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

More on this story as it develops.