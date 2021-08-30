Dog scam leads to an attack, robbery in North Little Rock parking lot

Adriane Ghrayeb is counting her blessings after a frightening experience Sunday night.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night in a parking lot near Kroger in North Little Rock, Adriane Ghrayeb said she noticed two women abandoning a dog.

Since she is a natural dog lover, she went over to see what was happening.

She quickly realized that she was being set up.

"Luckily, they didn't have a knife or a gun and blow my brains out. They just gave me an old-fashioned beat down," Ghrayeb said.

She was heading to buy groceries for her husband and 17-month-old son when she saw a dog chasing a car.

"The women approached me and asked if I would take their dog and I said, 'yeah, are you guys trying to get rid of it?' and they said 'yes,'" Ghrayeb said.

After that, the situation turned bad quickly.

"And as I turned around that's when they began to attack me," Ghrayeb said.

After the dog jumped into her car, the suspects began to bite her hand, punch her in the face, and unlocked her car to rob her.

"My phone and so many things out of my purse, I'm not even still sure what's gone," Ghrayeb said. "I just knew that it was not safe and at that point, I realized that this was a robbery and an attack."

She said she tried to fight back the two attackers, but the blows to her head left her unconscious.

"I'm sore and I have a headache, and I think also it is just from the emotional weirdness of being attacked on your way to the grocery store," Ghrayeb said.

After she regained consciousness, she was greeted by paramedics and people by her side.

"Honestly, when I woke up, I thought, 'well at least I got a little nap being a mom of a toddler is hard out here,'" Ghrayeb said.

Through it all, she is keeping a positive attitude and said she is thankful for the teenagers who stopped to record the whole ordeal.

She said she knows people will look at her story and ask why no one got out of the cars to help, but she is happy no one inserted themselves in a dangerous situation.

Luckily, bystanders were able to record the attack on a cellphone.

"I told them that they are like my guardian angels, and they stayed with me," Ghrayeb said.

Now she is hoping with the help of the North Little Rock Police Department and those watching her story, that her attackers can be found and no one else has to go through what she went through.

"I have forgiven these women already, but I think that they need to learn the lesson of doing unto others," Ghrayeb said.

The North Little Rock police are asking anyone with any information to contact them.