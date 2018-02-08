The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide that happened late Wednesday night near the 10600 block of MacArthur Drive.

According to PCSO, the father of the suspect called police after the suspect allegedly admitted that he killed someone behind the cottages on MacArthur Drive.

There was reportedly blood on the suspect's clothing when he arrived at his father's house.

Deputies found the body in a wooded area near MacArthur Drive around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect is currently in custody.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

