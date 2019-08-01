Parrotheads, get ready! Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at 8 p.m. June 6 at Verizon Arena as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour 2019.

Get ready for a full Margaritaville experience!

“There isn’t a better way to kick off the summer than a Jimmy Buffett concert," said Michael Marion, General Manager of Verizon Arena. "We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Verizon Arena for another fantastic night of music and fun. Don’t miss the party!"

Jimmy released his famous Son Of A Son Of A Sailor LP in 1978 and sang the title track on Saturday Night Live that year. The song was written about his grandfather, James Delaney Buffett, Sr., who was a huge influence on his life.

The tour is called Son Of A Son Of A Sailor as 2018 was the record's 40th anniversary.

And the celebration continues through 2019.

The record also includes the hit, “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” a Parrothead favorite, as well as “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

Ticket prices are $29, $76 and $146.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster, LiveNation, Arena Box Office or 800-745-3000.

Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.